Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers International Group assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE:MDV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,070. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. Modiv has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

