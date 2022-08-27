Mizuho Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $235.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.23% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.31. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 63.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

