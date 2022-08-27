Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.20% of Synopsys worth $102,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,194 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $355.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.