Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,025 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

