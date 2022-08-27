Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 463,990 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,990 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.39% of iShares MBS ETF worth $87,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $97.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

