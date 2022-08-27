Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 202 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.39% of Markel worth $78,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock traded down $12.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,219.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,890. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 693.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,261.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.90. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,162.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Activity at Markel

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.