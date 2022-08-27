Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,243,469 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,243,469 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $98,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of ATO opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

