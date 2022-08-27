Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Waste Management worth $67,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after buying an additional 287,239 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 169,857 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $171.51. 1,235,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.55.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.