Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Datadog worth $69,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10,683.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,690. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

