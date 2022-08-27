Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $94.23 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.80% of Watsco worth $94,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 74.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $284.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.30. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

