Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $76.99 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $76,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $7.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.06. 2,837,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.