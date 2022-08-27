Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $118.36 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,442,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $118,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.1 %

WFC opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

