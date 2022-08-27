Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of NIKE worth $109,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 147,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 48,111 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.28 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $169.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

