Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 36,032 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $127,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,474,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 8,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $317,262,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $114.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

