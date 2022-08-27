Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Shares Down 6.6%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 403,709 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 222,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.60.

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

