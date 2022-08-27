Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.4 %

MCW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 1,411,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,007. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564 in the last ninety days. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after buying an additional 1,189,990 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 26.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 480,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 99,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.