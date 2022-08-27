Mist (MIST) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Mist (MIST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $1.00 million and $97,146.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mist has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086988 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.