Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Minerva Stock Performance
MRVSY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Minerva has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $12.01.
Minerva Company Profile
