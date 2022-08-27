Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Mina has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $428.45 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003263 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00821382 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 650,518,250 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Mina Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.