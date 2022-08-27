Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Mina has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $428.45 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00821382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 650,518,250 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

