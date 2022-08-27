MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $1.88 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and $14.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00009300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00220920 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001469 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00448682 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,859,512 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

