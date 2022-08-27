Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 536.4% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. 44,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 270,456 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 327,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 120.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 272,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,037 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 47.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 104,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 97,088 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

