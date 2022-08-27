Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 536.4% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Down 2.5 %
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. 44,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $11.46.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.