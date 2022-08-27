Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Major Shareholder Knott Partners Lp Buys 927 Shares of Stock

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) major shareholder Knott Partners Lp acquired 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,441.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 378,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,484,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Midwest Stock Performance

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 million, a P/E ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 0.28. Midwest Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Midwest to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Midwest Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of Midwest by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

