MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by King Wealth

King Wealth raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 8.7 %

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy stock traded down $23.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.20. 604,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,432. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.53.

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.