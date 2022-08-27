MicroMoney (AMM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $62,066.00

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $55,970.45 and approximately $62,066.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

