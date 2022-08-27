MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $82,808.71 and $1.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000245 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,096,702 coins and its circulating supply is 171,794,774 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

