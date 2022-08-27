MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

About MGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after buying an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,069,000 after buying an additional 186,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after buying an additional 133,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 2,818.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

