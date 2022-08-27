MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
MGE Energy Stock Performance
Shares of MGEE stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.
MGE Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.