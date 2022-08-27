Metaverse ETP Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47,324.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $47,324.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,640,936 coins and its circulating supply is 80,640,838 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

