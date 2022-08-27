Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 10,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.13. The stock has a market cap of $434.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

