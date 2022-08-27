Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

VTI stock traded down $6.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.77. 3,550,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,283. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

