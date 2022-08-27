Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,733 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,381,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,356,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $439.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

