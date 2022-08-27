Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 852 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 351,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,317,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 443.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 135,708 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $62.89. 4,409,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,204. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

