Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Tobam purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,674,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

