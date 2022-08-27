Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $4.01 on Friday, hitting $173.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.70.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

