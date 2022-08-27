Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,596. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $117.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.05 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.84.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

