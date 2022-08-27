Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $6.07 on Friday, reaching $198.93. 2,204,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,974. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

