Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Invesco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $21,186,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 3,002,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,437. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.