Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,291 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,784,000 after buying an additional 787,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,717,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,679,000 after acquiring an additional 701,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,080. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

