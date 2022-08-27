Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 503,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

