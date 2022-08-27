Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Director Buys $13,264.00 in Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) Director Joshua Eric Little bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,264.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MCY stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 405,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $60.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.41%.
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.
