Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Director Buys $13,264.00 in Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) Director Joshua Eric Little bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,264.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mercury General Stock Down 3.6 %

MCY stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 405,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 635,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,146,000 after acquiring an additional 219,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $6,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,267,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after buying an additional 127,915 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.