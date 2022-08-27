Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $3,986.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00219751 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001468 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00447381 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

