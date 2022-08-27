Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

