MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

MaxiPARTS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gino Butera purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$103,000.00 ($72,027.97).

About MaxiPARTS

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies truck and trailer parts in Australia. It sells, wholesales, and trades commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. The company also supplies heavy road transport trailer solutions, including trailer repairs and services.

