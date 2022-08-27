Maxim Group Lowers Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target to $2.00

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Elys Game Technology Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of ELYS stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
