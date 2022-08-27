Maxim Group Lowers Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target to $2.00

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 923.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth $65,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

