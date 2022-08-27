Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.59.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 23,821,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,664,719. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.