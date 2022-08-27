Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVI. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,068 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,356,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,303,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after buying an additional 277,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.