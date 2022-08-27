Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVI. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ MRVI opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.53.
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
