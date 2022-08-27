Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.26 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 867,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,081. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $163,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

