Maker (MKR) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $764.69 or 0.03775461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $747.59 million and approximately $225.50 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00128150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00085893 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

