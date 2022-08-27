Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $308.85

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.85 ($3.73) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.26). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.32), with a volume of 259 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.49 million and a PE ratio of 859.38.

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

