Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Market Cap Hits $0.02

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Mainstream For The Underground has a market capitalization of $0.02 and $948.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mainstream For The Underground has traded down 46% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00821436 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mainstream For The Underground Profile
Mainstream For The Underground’s official website is mftu.net. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm. Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mainstream For The Underground Coin Trading
