Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on M. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.0 %

M stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

